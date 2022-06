Swanson went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

Swanson had a two-run single in the second and then added the fourth of Atlanta's five homers with a two-run blast in the sixth. The shortstop has hits in 24 of his last 26 games, going 39-for-105 (.371) in what's been an impressive and extended hot streak. He's up to a .292/.356/.460 slash line, eight homers, 36 RBI, 37 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 12 doubles and a triple through 62 contests overall.