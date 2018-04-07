Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in three Friday
Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.
The 24-year-old is off to a good start to 2018, going 10-for-27 through six games, and while Swanson is still looking for his first home run he does have four extra-base hits (three doubles and a triple) and six RBI. The shortstop's fantasy stock took a hit after he managed only a .636 OPS last year, but he seems intent on proving he still deserves to be mentioned among all the other young building blocks in the Braves' organization.
