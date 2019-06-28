Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in three in loss

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

The 25-year-old continues to swing a hot bat, driving in eight runs in the last six games. Swanson's .259/.325/.470 line on the year remains somewhat lackluster, but it's an improvement in all three slash categories on last year's performance, and his 15 homers, six steals, 51 RBI and 53 runs through 82 games have given him solid fantasy value.