Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in two runs

Swanson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Tigers.

Swanson collected his first RBI on a fielder's choice groundout during the fifth inning before belting the solo homer in the seventh. The 25-year-old has a .258/.312/.474 slash line with 11 homer and 38 RBI through 58 games this season.