Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in two runs
Swanson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Tigers.
Swanson collected his first RBI on a fielder's choice groundout during the fifth inning before belting the solo homer in the seventh. The 25-year-old has a .258/.312/.474 slash line with 11 homer and 38 RBI through 58 games this season.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Powers Atlanta to win•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers in win•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swats seventh homer•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in win over Arizona•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hitting second in third straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...