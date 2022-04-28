Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

His two-run single in the eighth inning tied the game at 3-3, but Atlanta couldn't find any more offense on the night. Swanson's had a rough start to the season, but he appears to be righting the ship -- over the last seven games, he's slashing .273/.360/.364.