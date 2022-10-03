Swanson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Swanson and Matt Olson were the offensive stars of Atlanta's series sweep of New York, with both players leaving the yard in all three games and driving in nine runs between them. The shortstop is two home runs behind last season's personal-best total (27), but Swanson is otherwise in the midst of what has been a career-best campaign in his seventh year in the majors. He's currently holding down career-high marks in batting average (.277), RBI (96), runs (99) and stolen bases (18).