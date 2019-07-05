Braves' Dansby Swanson: Enjoys massive day at plate
Swanson went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in a win against the Phillies on Thursday.
After Atlanta fell behind by four runs in the top of the first inning, Swanson kicked off its comeback with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame. He followed with a run-scoring double in the second and capped the scoring with a three-run blast in the eighth. The multi-homer game was Swanson's second of the season and the five RBI established a career high. In what has been his best season as a pro, Swanson is now slashing .274/.334/.500 with 17 homers and 57 RBI in 336 at-bats.
