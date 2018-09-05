Braves' Dansby Swanson: Exits after HBP

Swanson left Tuesday's game against the Red Sox after being hit in the head by a pitch, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

An 86-mph slider got away from Red Sox's starter Rick Porcello, but thankfully Swanson was able to return to his feet fairly quickly. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being with the severity of the issue still unclear. Charlie Culberson served as a pinch runner and took over at shortstop for the Braves.