Braves' Dansby Swanson: Expected to debut Friday

Swanson will make his spring debut Friday against Toronto, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Swanson underwent wrist surgery in November and has started spring training slowly, though the Friday return date is reportedly ahead of his original schedule. Barring setbacks, the shortstop should have time to be up to speed by Opening Day.

