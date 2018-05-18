Braves' Dansby Swanson: Expected to return Saturday
Swanson (wrist) is expected to return to the Braves on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson has been out since May 4 with wrist inflammation. The young shortstop has been rehabbing with Low-A Rome but will get the day off Friday before likely heading back to Atlanta on Saturday. Prior to the injury, the 2015 first-overall pick was hitting a solid .289/.336/.430 in 28 games.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Headed to Low-A for rehab stint•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Could be activated over weekend•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Still not hitting or catching•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Will miss more than 10 days•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Placed on disabled list•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Remains out Friday•
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...