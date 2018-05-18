Braves' Dansby Swanson: Expected to return Saturday

Swanson (wrist) is expected to return to the Braves on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Swanson has been out since May 4 with wrist inflammation. The young shortstop has been rehabbing with Low-A Rome but will get the day off Friday before likely heading back to Atlanta on Saturday. Prior to the injury, the 2015 first-overall pick was hitting a solid .289/.336/.430 in 28 games.