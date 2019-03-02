Braves' Dansby Swanson: Eyes return next week

Swanson (wrist) hopes to begin swinging Sunday and could possibly get into a minor-league game Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He felt soreness in the area of his hand where he tore a ligament in September, which is why he did not play Friday. The Braves don't have a big-league game scheduled for Thursday, so he is apparently targeting a back-fields game that day.

More News
Our Latest Stories