Braves' Dansby Swanson: Fails to take cuts
Swanson (hand) didn't take any swings Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson was unable to take a step forward in his recovery process with just a few days remaining until the NLDS begins. If he can't ramp up his baseball activities in the next few days, he won't be included on the 25-man roster. Swanson could still return for the NLCS, given the Braves advance to the next round of the postseason.
