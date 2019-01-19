Braves' Dansby Swanson: Feels strong after surgery
Swanson hit off a tee for the first time Wednesday since undergoing offseason wrist surgery, although he's expected to take it slow at the beginning of spring training, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson had surgery to eradicate a loose body in his left wrist at the beginning of November. While he's expected to be ready to go for Opening Day, the Braves will take it easy with their starting shortstop when spring training starts up to prevent further issue.
