Swanson went 3-for-5 with a team-high five RBI, a homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-1 drubbing of the Mets.

Swanson finished the game a triple short of the cycle. He provided an RBI single in the first inning and knocked in another pair in the third as part of a five-run rally. The shortstop's biggest hit of the night was a fourth-inning two-run home run. He's 5-for-12 (.417) with six RBI and three runs scored through three games this season.