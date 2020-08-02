Swanson went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

The shortstop's career high for steals in a season is only 10, but Swanson has already swiped three bags through nine games in 2020 -- all of them in the last four contests. Seeing a steady diet of Mets pitchers and catchers has certainly helped, as Atlanta's NL East rivals have been notoriously poor at shutting down the opposition's running game in recent years, but Swanson has the athleticism to make an impact in that category if he stays aggressive on the basepaths. He's been just as hot at the plate as well, hitting .382 (13-for-34) with two homers, nine runs and 11 RBI.