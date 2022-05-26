Swanson went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Phillies.

Swanson notched an RBI single off Ranger Suarez in the bottom of the second frame, singled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning and then launched a solo homer in his following at-bat in the sixth. The long ball was his sixth of the season and fifth in May. He later added another single and the four-hit effort was his third consecutive multi-hit game. Swanson has put together an eight-game hit streak, batting .438 with three extra-base hits, four runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch.