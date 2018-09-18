Braves' Dansby Swanson: Gets breather Tuesday

Swanson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Swanson has started 15 of the team's 16 games to start the month, slashing .220/.310/.360 with five RBI and three stolen bases over that stretch. The 24-year-old will take a seat on the bench Tuesday, allowing Charlie Culberson to pick up a start at shortstop.

