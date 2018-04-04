Braves' Dansby Swanson: Gets day off Wednesday

Swanson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

After a nightmarish 2017 campaign, Swanson has opened the current season on a much better note, producing three multi-hit games in his first five starts. That strong performance at the dish will keep him locked in as the Braves' everyday shortstop, but Swanson will get a breather in the day game after a night game, opening up a spot in the lineup for Charlie Culberson.