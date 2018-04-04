Braves' Dansby Swanson: Gets day off Wednesday
Swanson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
After a nightmarish 2017 campaign, Swanson has opened the current season on a much better note, producing three multi-hit games in his first five starts. That strong performance at the dish will keep him locked in as the Braves' everyday shortstop, but Swanson will get a breather in the day game after a night game, opening up a spot in the lineup for Charlie Culberson.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 3-for-4 against Phillies•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Struggling at plate this spring•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits second Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swinging hot bat since returning to majors•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...