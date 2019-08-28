Braves' Dansby Swanson: Gets day off

Swanson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Swanson has gone 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in a pair of games since returning from the injured list. He'll give way to Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop for Wednesday's series finale as the Braves look to ease him back into action following nearly a month-long stay on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories