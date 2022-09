Swanson went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

Swanson knocked an RBI single in the second inning before drilling a two-run shot in the fourth. The 28-year-old shortstop is now slashing .281/.334/.445 with 54 extra-base hits and 92 RBI through 153 games this season. However, he's hitting .250 with 26 strikeouts in 22 contests this month.