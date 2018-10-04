Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hand slowly improving
Swanson said his left hand is improving "slowly, but surely," Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson missed the final five games of the regular season after suffering a partially torn ligament in his left hand. While the shortstop is a long shot to make the Braves' NLDS roster, Swanson said he's hoping to be ready for the NLCS should the Braves advance without him. Charlie Culberson will likely fill in for Swanson at shortstop against the Dodgers.
