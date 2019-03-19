Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hasn't found power stroke
Swanson went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Facing bullpen arm Stephen Tarpley in the sixth inning, Swanson slapped a bases-loaded single to right field for his first two RBI of the spring. The shortstop has been brought along slowly after offseason wrist surgery as the Braves try to make sure he's healthy for Opening Day, and while he's been contributing, posting a solid 3:5 BB:K in eight games and going 2-for-2 on steal attempts, none of his five hits have gone for extra bases. Swanson figures to hit near the bottom of the order in a stacked Atlanta lineup and, barring a major breakout, the 25-year-old's fantasy ceiling will be limited in 2019.
