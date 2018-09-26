Braves' Dansby Swanson: Heading for MRI

Swanson will undergo and MRI on his left hand/wrist Tuesday night, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Swanson exited Tuesday's game with soreness in his left hand/wrist, although the Braves did initially indicate his removal was a precaution. The team doesn't expect to have the results of the MRI until Wednesday.

