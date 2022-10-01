Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
Swanson's home run came in the sixth inning and put the braves up 3-1. It was his 23rd homer of the season and his sixth this month. The shortstop has started to regress this month, going 25-for-111 (.225) and 33 strikeouts. During that span, Swanson's batting average has dropped from .286 to .276 largely due to a lack of consistency. Despite his recent struggles, Swanson still remains a top fantasy shortstop with his combination of power and speed.