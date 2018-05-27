Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits third homer

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

He is now 6-for-26 (.231) since returning from a wrist injury on May 19. Swanson was hitting ninth in the American League ballpark, but could eventually hit his way into a more beneficial spot in the order if he can build on this performance. He is slashing .279/.318/.429 on the year.