Swanson went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a double in Thursday's 7-6 win over Miami.
The shortstop finally broke through offensively, recording just his second multi-hit game and raising his early-season average from .156 to .204. The lineup in front of Swanson has done him no favors with Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna all struggling considerably to begin 2021. However, those established hitters will presumably break out of their slumps and give Swanson more advantageous opportunities at the plate. The 27-year-old is coming off a career-best 2020 campaign and is once again beginning to flash that offensive prowess from a year ago.
