Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hitting second in third straight

Swanson will start at shortstop and bat second Thursday against the Padres.

The Braves will deploy Swanson out of the two hole for the third straight game, but he'll likely fall in the order this weekend, when Josh Donaldson (calf) is expected to rejoin the lineup. Swanson at least hasn't looked out of place as the No. 2 hitter with two extra-base knocks in those contests, including a three-run home run Wednesday.