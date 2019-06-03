Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers for second straight day

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk during a 7-4 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has continued to experience quite a power surge this season. Swanson only had 14 homers all of last year, but he already has 12 long balls in 59 games during 2019. That's helped him post a .495 slugging percentage. Swanson is also batting .264 with 41 RBI, 31 runs and five steals in 216 at-bats.