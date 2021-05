Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Swanson was hitless in eight at-bats across the last two games, but he hit his third home run in his last six contests Thursday. Swanson is now slashing .213/.282/.382 with five home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs this season.