Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Marlins.

Swanson capped off a five-run fourth inning for the Braves with a three-run shot to center for his second home run in as many days. The 26-year-old has five hits in his last three games as he has upped his slash line to .276/.346/.462 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and 48 runs scored across 246 plate appearances this season.