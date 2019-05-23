Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers in win
Swanson went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Giants.
It's nice to see Swanson finally taking advantage of the second spot in the lineup. The shortstop reached three times and crushed his eighth home run of the season, this time off Jeff Samardzija. Swanson's successful night at the dish improves his average to .254 along with 32 RBI and 23 runs scored.
