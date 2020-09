Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in the Braves' 11-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Swanson and the Braves clinched their third consecutive division title with Tuesday's victory. The 26-year-old has been a primary contributor, recording a team-high 218 at-bats in 2020. Swanson had been in a 3-for-24 slump in his six games prior.