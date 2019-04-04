Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers in win

Swanson went 1-for-2 with a walk, solo home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Swanson took Jon Lester deep in the third inning to record his second homer of the season. He drove in his second run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Coming off a disappointing 2018 campaign, Swanson has started quickly, reaching base in four of the first five games this season.