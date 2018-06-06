Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers, knocks in three Tuesday

Swanson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Swanson registered an RBI single in the fourth and then swatted a two-run homer -- his sixth of the year -- in the next inning. Swanson is hitting .274/.335/.457 with 19 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored, putting him around the middle-of-the-pact with respect to MLB shortstops.