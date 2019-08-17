Braves' Dansby Swanson: Increases on-field work
Swanson (foot) increased his on-field activities Saturday, fielding a round of grounders at shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that Swanson had been doing some hitting and was fielding short hops from his knees. He has taken another step forward, but Swanson is still not especially close to playing in games. The Braves just signed Adeiny Hechavarria on Friday to help out at shortstop while Swanson is on the mend.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Resumes fielding drills•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Not ready for fielding work•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Recovery not going as planned•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Return not imminent•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Could miss another week•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Won't return when first eligible•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...