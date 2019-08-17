Braves' Dansby Swanson: Increases on-field work

Swanson (foot) increased his on-field activities Saturday, fielding a round of grounders at shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Swanson had been doing some hitting and was fielding short hops from his knees. He has taken another step forward, but Swanson is still not especially close to playing in games. The Braves just signed Adeiny Hechavarria on Friday to help out at shortstop while Swanson is on the mend.

More News
Our Latest Stories