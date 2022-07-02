Swanson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a three-run home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

The shortstop needed a triple in his final at-bat to record his first career cycle and nearly got it, but Tommy Pham just managed to cut off a ball in the gap before it reached the fence and Swanson had to settle for another two-bagger. The performance snapped a brief 0-for-12 mini-slump, but Swanson still boasts a stunning .350/.406/.615 slash line since the beginning of June, a 28-game stretch that features eight homers, three steals, 22 RBI and 23 runs.