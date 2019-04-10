Braves' Dansby Swanson: Keeps raking in Colorado
Swanson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.
The shortstop has been on a run-producing tear lately, going 5-for-15 over the last four games with a triple, two homers and nine RBI. Swanson's four home runs and .324 batting average suggest the 25-year-old is poised for a 2019 breakout, but he's been hot before and been unable to sustain it whether due to injury or regression. Enjoy this production while it lasts, but he still has plenty to prove to be considered a reliable fantasy asset.
