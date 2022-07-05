Swanson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI in a 6-3 win against St. Louis on Monday.

Swanson did his damage early with a double and run in the first inning followed by a three run double in the second. The 28-year-old has recorded three multi-hit games already in July and is 9-for-18 with four doubles and a home run during the four games.