Braves' Dansby Swanson: Lands on IL

Swanson was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right foot contusion.

The injury was previously reported to be heel soreness, but the club is labeling it as a bruised foot. It sounds like a situation where Swanson just needs some time to rest and recover. Johan Camargo should slot in as the everyday shortstop in the short term.

