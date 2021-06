Swanson went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

With Atlanta trailing by three runs in the fifth inning, Swanson came through with a three-run blast to left field to temporarily tie the score. The long ball was his 11th of the season pushed his RBI total to 30. He is slashing .237/.286/.448 on the campaign.