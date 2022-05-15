Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Padres in extra innings.

The 28-year-old also struck out twice but provided most of Atlanta's offensive in the series finale with his 416-foot, two-run shot to center field during the fourth inning. It was Swanson's third homer in his past eight contests, but strikeouts continue to be a problem as he totaled 11 during that stretch. He has a .229/.303/.407 slash line with four home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs, four stolen bases and a 35.6 percent strikeout rate through 35 games this year.