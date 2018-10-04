Braves' Dansby Swanson: Left off NLDS roster

Swanson (hand) is not on Atlanta's 25-man roster for the NLDS against the Dodgers.

As expected, Swanson remains sidelined with a partially torn ligament in his left hand that he suffered Sept. 25 versus the Mets. It comes as no surprise that he was withheld from this round of play since manager Brian Snitker acknowledged Tuesday that Swanson was "doubtful" to return in time to play this series. Since rosters are flexible following each round of the postseason, Swanson could return for the NLCS should the Braves advance.