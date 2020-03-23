Braves' Dansby Swanson: Locked into starting role
Swanson was hitting 7-for-27 (.259) with a double and a 2:6 BB:K when spring training was suspended.
The spring numbers weren't impressive, but Swanson had nothing to prove in camp. The 26-year-old hit the ball a little harder in 2019 and saw a slight uptick in his power numbers as a result, but as yet his long-anticipated breakout hasn't occurred. Swanson is locked into the starting shortstop role in a loaded Atlanta lineup, but his offensive contributions are likely to remain modest.
