Swanson lost his arbitration case Tuesday and will earn $6 million next season, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson had filed at $6.7 million. The shortstop produced an above-average batting line last season (hitting .274/.345/.464) for the first time since his 38-game debut back in 2016, adding 10 homers and five steals, but it evidently wasn't enough to win the case.