Braves' Dansby Swanson: Making spring debut

Swanson (wrist) will make his spring debut Tuesday, according to 680 The Fan Atlanta.

Swanson's spring debut will come a few days later than the Braves initially anticipated, but he is finally ready for game action after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. Swanson will play shortstop and hit second in Tuesday's contest.

