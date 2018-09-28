Braves' Dansby Swanson: May resume swinging bat this weekend

Manager Brian Snitker said Swanson (hand) hasn't resumed any hitting at this point but may progress to that step this weekend. Snitker added that he's hopeful that Swanson will be able to play in the NLDS, which begins Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It appears as though Swanson's hand is steadily improving during his rehab back in Atlanta, though this weekend will likely determine whether he'll be ready to return for the start of the postseason. The shortstop went down with a partially torn ligament in his left hand during Tuesday's game versus the Mets.