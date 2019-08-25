Braves' Dansby Swanson: May return Monday
Swanson (foot) could be activated off the 10-day injured list for Monday's game at Colorado, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Swanson began his rehab assignment with Low-A Rome on Thursday and is 4-for-10 with three walks in three games. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since July 23 and would provide a major boost for the Braves as the regular season reaches its final month. Swanson has a .265/.330/.468 lash line with 17 homers through 100 games.
