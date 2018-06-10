Braves' Dansby Swanson: Moves up in order
Swanson will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With a 10-for-31 (.323 average) showing at the dish so far this month, Swanson earned a promotion up in the lineup and will serve as the Braves' No. 2 hitter for the fourth straight contest. Swanson's move up in the order has come at the expense of third baseman Johan Camargo, who will hit in the bottom third of the lineup for the third consecutive contest.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers, knocks in three Tuesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Collects two hits•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Clubs fourth homer Friday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits third homer•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Delivers game-winning hit•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...