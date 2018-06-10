Braves' Dansby Swanson: Moves up in order

Swanson will start at shortstop and bat second Sunday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With a 10-for-31 (.323 average) showing at the dish so far this month, Swanson earned a promotion up in the lineup and will serve as the Braves' No. 2 hitter for the fourth straight contest. Swanson's move up in the order has come at the expense of third baseman Johan Camargo, who will hit in the bottom third of the lineup for the third consecutive contest.