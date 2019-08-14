Braves' Dansby Swanson: Not ready for fielding work
Swanson (foot) has yet to resume fielding drills and remains without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The Braves initially believed Swanson's right foot injury would result in a minimum-length stay on the injured list, but his absence has lingered far longer than either the shortstop or organization anticipated. Swanson, who missed a 19th consecutive game Tuesday, remains in recovery mode and has yet to resume baseball activities since experiencing a setback while doing some light running earlier this month. Realistically, he probably won't be ready to return from the IL until at least early-to-mid-September while he battles a bone bruise in his heel and inflammation in other areas of the foot.
