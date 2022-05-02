Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

The shortstop has hit safely in six straight games and eight of the last nine as he digs himself out of an early-season hole at the plate, slashing .393/.455/.643 over those nine contests with a homer, two steals, six runs and six RBI. Swanson's 27.3 percent strikeout rate during that stretch is still a little elevated, but it's a huge improvement on his 41.5 percent mark in the 14 games prior.